Lagos Government has said it fed 11,965 pupils in primary schools across the state in the last 12 months.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, disclosed this during the 2020 Ministerial press briefing in commemoration of the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

Adebowale said the the pupils, drawn from Primary 4 to Primary 6 classes were fed under the ‘Snacks for Thought’ pilot scheme of the government.

She said that the scheme was meant for pupils at the crèche and Primary 4 to 6 classes.

She added that the proejct was meant to complement the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government which covered only pupils in Primary Class 1 to Primary Class 3. According to Adebowale, the ”Snacks for Thought” initiative was to ensure that all pupils in Lagos State partook in the school feeding programme.