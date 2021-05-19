The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture, Pharm. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf has assured Movie practitioners, Content owners and Producers in the Creative and entertainment industry of a modern and conducive atmosphere for producing their movies and creative contents in the State.

The Commissioner said that with the proposed Lagos Film City designed to be located at Ejirin in Epe Local Government Area of the State, filmmakers are assured of better filming experience in their movie productions.

Akinbile-Yussuf made this known while presenting the account of stewardship of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the tourism and entertainment sector in the last two years at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, adding that the administration is passionately committed to the growth and expansion of the Creative Industry.

The Tourism Commissioner who affirmed that better days that will herald seamless movie production experience awaits content creators, movie makers and producers in the State also urged practitioners in the film and movie industry to leverage on the Film City initiative to carve a solid niche for themselves and take possible advantage of the proposed facility to improve their content and production by the time it becomes a reality.

In her words “100 hectares of land has been acquired for this purpose in Ejirin area of the State. Preliminary discussion with the private sector under a PPP arrangement is ongoing. This initiative will boost and develop the movie and entertainment industry and we urge everyone to come on board and support this dream.

“The idea behind this Film City is to provide a place for film makers where film production can be carried out without public interferences.

Akinbile-Yussuf who stated that the State Government is determined to transform the Entertainment and Tourism sector by ensuring that all opportunities in the sector are used appropriately harnessed, called for partnership from the private sector to assist in actualizing the dream.

Also reaffirming the Commissioner’s position, the Acting Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, LSFVCB, Adebukola Agbaminoja stated that the “days of location challenges will soon be over in the film making industry as the Lagos Film City will provide ample technical improvement in the production of movies in the State.”

She added that movie makers can now shoot film in a more standard and serene ambience with up to date technology. In her words, “Lagos Film City will be a one-stop centre for all movies and content creators far and near. It will be an opportunity for all genre of creative arts and entertainment to have an avenue to display and showcase their potentials through the proposed Film City.

“When it is finally established, the Lagos Film City at Ejirin will serve as a huge impetus for the development of the entertainment industry especially as it will reduce film production expenses, generate employment and bring about a huge relief and improved production for the practitioners.

She, however, called on all movie practitioners as well as the private sector to contribute to the vision of the state government by supporting the initiative, stressing that the project will be a game changer for the movie industry.