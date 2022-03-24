By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal Government has given occupants of spaces under its bridges in Lagos State seven days ultimatum to vacate the spaces or be forcefully evicted.

The verdict was as a result of a fire incident which engulfed parts of the Apongbon Market yesterday morning, particularly the part under the Eko Bridge.

As at press time yesterday, fire fighters were still battling to quell the fire because they could not access its source under the bridge. They, thus, resorted to working from the top of the bridge.

Heads of Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals (MDAs) of the Federal and Lagos State government addressed reporters on top of the bridge when they visited to assess the situation.

The Director of Highways, Bridges and Design in the Federal Ministry of Works, Oluropo Oyetade, who represented the minister, said: “All occupants under our bridges, particularly in Lagos, now have seven days, starting today, to leave. By March 31, the task force will begin to forcefully evict recalcitrant persons. Such persons would also pay to remove their goods.

Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, described the disaster as cutting across many sectors. He reiterated that the bridge was a federal one, but the state maintains it and would partner it on whatever must be done.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, described the situation as sad, while the Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, promised that the fire would be extinguished before leaving the site. She, however, urged the public to take fire safety seriously.

