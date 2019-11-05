The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it is responding to nicely to the dual fire outbreaks that hit Lagos Island today.

According to LASEMA’s Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbor, no lives were lost in the incidences and no injuries recorded. But properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed.

Okunbor said: “LASEMA in response to the dual fire incidents on Oluwole, Martins Street, and the Jewelry market on Dosumu Street, fully activated all first responders to the affected multi-storey commercial building of lock-up shops that were engulfed in fire.

“The LASEMA team and other responders despite all difficulties, are on top of the situation as the fire which had affected almost every section of both buildings were at risk of spreading to other buildings next to them due to the proximity and closeness to each other. It was a situation which presented peculiar difficulties to the responders to access the source of the fire in order to effectively put it out on time.”

But “despite the obstacles of inaccessibility via roads and the setbacks – as all the affected buildings are continuously built together in a conjoined manner – the combined efforts of LASEMA Response Team, LASG Fire, UBA Fire and FED FIRE are on ground with the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, mustering and marshalling all necessary equipment and manpower in battling the raging fire assiduously ensuring swift recovery, an action which is enabling a lot of traders to salvage a huge portion of their goods as the fire is being curtailed.

“There are no casualties, no fatalities, and no injuries. Also, there’s been nobody trapped in any of the commercial buildings.

“Recovery operations are still ongoing with the Skylight Fighter Truck fully activated and deployed to aid swift recovery, as dampening commences.”