Gabriel Dike and Shina Ogunbiyi

One of the first class traditional ruler in Lagos State, the Oniba of Iba, Oba Yishau Goriola Oseni is dead.

He passed on at aged 77 in his palace on Friday night after a brief illness.

Oba Oseni ascended the throne at aged 31 and would have clocked 45 years on the throne by November 2020. He passed on after three days of illness.

One of the wives of the Oba, Olori Alhaja Nofisat Oseni told Sunday Sun that Oba Oseni was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and brought back home on Friday before he died same day in the evening.

One of the children of the monarch told Sunday Sun that Oba Oseni was buried according Muslim rite on Saturday.

She said: ” There will be Oro festival today (Saturday) and Ajeran Masquerade will come out on Monday.”

Markets and other social activities have been grounded as the sad news spread while residents of Iba expressed shock at the death of their traditional ruler.

In her tribute, chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State Council, Comrade Chief Agnes Funmi Sessi said she received the news of Oba Oseni’s death with rude shock and condoled with the family, Iba community and the government of Lagos State.

“As the traditional ruler/father of the host community to Lagos State University and also the father of the chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), LASU branch, Adewale Oseni, on behalf of the 44 unions under the NLC Lagos State Council, I commiserate with the children, family, community and Lagos State on the passage of Oba Oseni.”

Sessi described Oba Oseni as an amiable and approachable royal father who left an indelible mark and also worked hard to improve the lot of Iba.

On July 16, 2016, Oba Oseni was kidnapped from his palace in the night. During the abduction, three persons including his chief security were shot death by the kidnappers.

The kidnappers, who were later arrested had demanded #500million from the royal family.