Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Saturday, October 10 lead other women to campaign against rape and domestic violence.

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman, Committee of wives Lagos State officials (COWLSO), disclosed this at a press conference to intimate the general public on various activities lined up the forthcoming 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) that will hold on October 14.

The Lagos First Lady and wives of other government officials will walk within the Alausa area to campaign against rape and domestic violence as part of Pre-Conference activities while the event will address issues bordering on the menace.

‘Aside [from] this ongoing Press Conference, as part of Pre-Conference activities, there will be a Walk Against Rape And Domestic Violence by COWLSO on Saturday, October 10, by 8 am. Take off point is Ndubuisi Kanu Park to Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja,’ the Lagos First Lady she said.

Dr Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that the annual event (NWC) which will be held October 14-15, will be chair by the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola while, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will be the mother of the day.

Adding that the event will be held virtually and a minimal number of people will be at the physical venue in line with safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of global COVID-19 pandemic.

She assured that COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to at the physical venue of the event with the theme: “Exploring The Possibilities in a New World”.

‘In line with safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of global Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Conference will be held Virtually from Wednesday, 14th October to Thursday, 15th October 2020.

‘However, there will be a minimal number of dignitaries, resource persons and participants at the physical venue at The Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from where activities of the Conference will be beamed live to the public.

‘I must add that all relevant and necessary COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to at the physical venue, while only accredited individuals will gain access to the said physical venue,’ Mrs Sanwo-Olu assured.

Among the topics to be discussed at the conference are: Woman physical and mental health, legal rights of women: inheritance, widows, gender quality in workplace and divorce, domestic violence and rape, opportunity and the importance of agriculture.

The theme of the conference and sub-themes will be examined by seasoned academics and accomplished professionals in various spheres of life who have been carefully selected to thoroughly dissect the topics.