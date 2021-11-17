Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), a subsidiary of Tolaram, is redefining the ease of doing business in Nigeria to attract huge investments.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Rathi, stated this recently during one of the panel sessions at the 9th German-Nigerian Business Forum.

Speaking on the unique proposition of the zone, Rathi disclosed that the zone offers world-class industrial infrastructure, ready to lease land, warehouses, and its proximity and integration with the Lekki Deep Sea Port presents an attractive incentive for businesses while also enhancing their ease of doing business both locally and internationally.

Responding to how the LFZ can promote businesses in Nigeria, Rathi explained that the free zone would enable a private sector driven economy. “The LFZ will mitigate the infrastructural deficiency for businesses, entrepreneurs and business people who secure office spaces with us, and we will provide electricity and other important infrastructure to help their business run smoothly and seamlessly. The deep-sea port is an addition for importers and international traders faced with bottlenecks and red tape associated with shipping and clearing their goods. At LFZ, this narrative has changed drastically as we aim to encourage a private sector-driven economy in a regulated and policy-driven way,” he said.

