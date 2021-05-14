The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, visited the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) with a high-powered corporate delegation and remarked that the LFZ provides a unique and special ecosystem that all the Indian companies with growth aspirations must seriously consider for their businesses. The High Commissioner gave this advice when he led a cross-section of top executives of Indian companies operating in Nigeria on Friday, May 7, 2021 for a visit to the Lagos Free Zone, a world-class industrial zone developed by Tolaram Group. Thakur described the Lagos Free Zone, especially with its integration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, as a defining project for Nigeria that would impact the economy positively and further open the country to the world as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).

“I have been very impressed with the scale, size and potential of the Lagos Free Zone project that I have seen here today and I commend Tolaram Group for having put together such a defining Project in Nigeria. I would urge all the Indian companies globally to seriously consider the possibilities at Lagos Free Zone because it is difficult to find a better investment destination in Nigeria today.” he said.

He assured the Lagos Free Zone team that the Indian High Commission in Nigeria would do all within its means to help promote and attract the much-needed investment into Nigeria.