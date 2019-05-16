Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said defaulting motorists run the risk of N10, 000 fine, as it begins a special patrol code-named “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence,” on Monday.

The operation will run for two weeks.

State Sector Commander, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, made this known in a statement, yesterday, which was signed by the sector’s Head of Public Education, Superintendent Route Commander Florence Edor.

Omeje said the two-week special patrol is aimed at reducing the high incident of motorists driving without valid driver’s licence in the state, as most motorists who apply for the licence rarely back to the licensing offices to collect their permanent licences.

“We are starting our patrol operation by May 20, as we have 64,468 uncollected permanent driver’s licence across the state,” he said.

The sector commander expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude of some motorists driving without valid licence.

According to him, it is the only legal document that permits anyone to drive on Nigerian roads.

He said if a defaulter cannot produce his licence within 24 hours, he is liable to a fine.