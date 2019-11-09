A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit fuel has fallen over at AP Bus Stop at the domestic airport road of Lagos, spilling its contents.

No loss of life nor injuries sustained has been reported at scene of the accident, said Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Nosa Okunbor, with heavy-duty equipment already deployed for quick recovery to prevent secondary incidents.

LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service officers are involved in ongoing emergency response, cordoning off the entire area, with an empty tanker and pumping machine deployed for transloading in waiting for recovering the vehicle after transloading is completed.

Also on ground with LASEMA are officers of the Nigeria Police Force and LASTMA providing security, crowd and traffic control.

In a similar development, LASEMA is recovering another fallen oil tanker along the Old Abeokuta motor road Agege, the spokesman told Daily Sun.

The fallen tanker is laden with 33,000 litter of Automatic Gas Oil, AGO, (Diesel) which fell off its truck head sideways while driving along the Nigeria Postal Service, Agege.

The impact of the fallen tanker resulted in the spillage of its contents with the resultant blanketing at incident scene ongoing while trans loading process is also ongoing.

The entire incident area has been cordoned off.

In a related incident, a truck conveying a 40ft fully loaded container involved in an accident at Alapere inwards Ketu is also being recovered by LASEMA.

The truck with an unknown registration number lost control on motion as a result of a mechanical failure, Okubor told Daily Sun, the truck crossing the other lane due to momentum and getting stuck on the culvert, which resulted in the obstruction of free vehicular movement.

However, no loss of life nor injury was sustained at the scene of incident, with LASEMA and LASTMA responding with heavy-duty equipment for quick recovery to prevent secondary incidents in the ongoing recovery operation.