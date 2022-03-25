The newly elected Chairman , Lagos State Chapter of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Mr Omotunde Adeshina, popularly known as ‘Dharmendra’, has pledged to reposition Fuji music in the state.

Adeshina made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said his objective was to promote the fuji genre of music and encourage up-and-coming musicians.

Adeshina was elected unopposed at an election held on March 18, at Badewa Hotel ,Ketu , Lagos, which was conducted by representatives of the national body of the association.

“I would like to transform Fuji music in Lagos to the top level. There’s so much we can achieve, my goal is to reposition Fuji music, as we know, there’s no owanbe (party) without Fuji.

“Also, the goal is to discover new artistes, and nurture them to stardom, if we want Fuji music to keep growing, we need to embrace the younger ones so that they will bring in their fresh creativeness to this beautiful music.

“In order to achieve this, we intend to organise monthly shows by featuring one star artiste with the upcoming artistes. This will further boost the confidence of the artistes when performing and help perfect their craft,” he said. (NAN)