Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has further relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the degeneration of the #EndSARS protest.

The curfew time is now from 8pm to 6am.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday relaxed the 24-hour to 6pm to 8am

and promised to review it further on Sunday, depending on it outcome .

And on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho announced the further relaxation of the curfew to 8pm to 6am

The commissioner’s statement announcing the further relaxion of the curfew read: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice*