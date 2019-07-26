Christian Agadibe

It promises to be all fun and excitement, as Smile Global Entertainment kicks off the second edition of its dance contest, with thousands of naira up for grabs.

The competition, which is arguably Lagos biggest dance concert, has opened its doors to participants from July 15 to August 15. According to the executive producer of Lagos dance concert and CEO, Smile Global Entertainment, Brown W. Chinedu, all the contestants need do is to upload on Instagram a one-minute video of their dance moves and tag them @Lagosdanceconcert, @smileglobal1 or the YouTube handle, smileglobaltv.

“In addition, the video can also be uploaded on YouTube page and fans would be asked to subscribe and vote via the YouTube channel. That is the process of registration. After that, contestants who made it to the next level would be announced and contacted,” he said.

Chinedu stated further: “We have paid much attention to music artistes, comedians, actors but nobody is paying attention to dancers. That is why we came up with this idea. The competition is an avenue to put dancers on the spotlight so that people can celebrate dance as a means of art. It is not all about those that shake their butts in videos or vixens, but people who went to school to study dance. We intend rewarding the winners with N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.”