From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued a provisional license to Lagos State government to operate two universities, namely, Lagos State University of Education, with campuses in Ijaniki and Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Commission explained that the two universities were existing institutions with the name, Lagos state university of science and technology, Ikorodu; and College of Education, that were upgraded to University status.

Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, presented the operational license for the two universities to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who led officials of the state to a visit to NUC headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Prof. Abubakar congratulated Lagos state government officials for the success achieved and announced that the new universities made it the 57th state-owned university and 205th university in Nigeria.

He charged them to strictly abide by the laws guiding university operations in Nigeria, and also feel free to approach NUC for proper guidance to avoid violation of rules of engagement which could attract maximum sanctions from the Commission.

NUC boss said: “By this letter dated 8th February 2022, the new aforementioned universities in Lagos state have been officially recognised by NUC. JAMB, NYSC, TETFund and other relevant stakeholders would be notified as quickly as possible for their plannings and other engagements.”

In his response, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked NUC for the diligent scrutiny of their submissions and kind considerations that heralded the approval of the two universities, assuring NUC that the institutions will lead the way in the provision of quality education for Lagosian.

He stated that the quest for more universities in the state came as a result of increased demand for such education in the state, confirming that existing institutions have reached their peak and needed expansion with additional academic and infrastructural capacities.

He said: “Getting approval for two new universities once was not being over-ambitious. It’s the need of our people. For instance, there are thousands of private and public primary and secondary schools in Lagos that requires the services of teachers in mathematics, science and other subjects. This is what the University of education will provide

“We have a ready-made market for these people that would graduate from these institutions. So, we are on the right track in terms of host community relationships and other stakeholders.”