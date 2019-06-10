Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Justice Kazeem O. Alogba as the acting Chief Judge of Lagos State.

The acting judge will be sworn in on June 13, 2019, in the Governor’s Office, Lagos House, Alausa Ikeja at 10:00 a.m.

The appointment follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

Justice Alogba will be taking over from Hon Justice Opeyemi Olufunmilayo Oke, whose tenure expired statutorily on Monday June 10, 2019.

In a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the appointment of the new acting chief judge was to prevent a vacuum in the state judiciary, given the disengagement of the Justice Oke.

It added: “Prior to his appointment, Justice Kazeem Alogba was the most senior of the 58 honourable justices in the state judiciary next to the outgoing chief judge, and had chaired the committee on the review of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules, which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules of 2019 that came into force on 31 January 2019.”