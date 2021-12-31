By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, reiterated his administration commitment to speedy justice delivery in the state.

Affirming it administration’s commitment, Sanwo-Olu said with additional 14 judges sworn in, to make total number of judges in the state 70, the workload on each judges will reduce and boost effective justice delivery.

The governor stated this at the official swearing-in of the newly appointed Judges in the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Reiterating on the importance of effective and speedy justice delivery, he said: “Judges who take their work seriously can do a lot to rebuild the confidence of citizens in the systems and institutions of our nation.

” A properly functioning judicial system will also go a long way in nurturing an environment that enables business and investment, and by extension, economic growth, and prosperity.

” When society prospers, there is less room for poverty to drive people to crime and criminality.

” We must never overlook this indirect link between the integrity of judicial systems and the levels of economic prosperity in the land.

On our part, we remain committed to supporting the Judiciary to fully discharge its constitutional functions and responsibilities. We are greatly fortunate to be inheritors of a great tradition of judicial reform and excellence in Lagos State”.

On different innovation being deployed by his administration to aid functioning judicial system in the state, the governor disclosed that the first phase of digital courts’ system, comprising 10 courtrooms, is nearing completion.

According to him, the digitization of the courts system will help speed up court processes, enable the easy documentation and publication of accurate court transcripts, and also provide high-speed internet access for the use of Judges and other judicial personnel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He urged the judges to discharge their duties effectively with the fear of God.

“I charge you, the Judges being sworn-in today, to make every effort to acquaint yourselves with the ongoing reforms being pursued at subnational and Federal levels. Be enthusiastic about your use of the new technologies being deployed. Strive to always be forward- looking and innovative in your thinking”, he added.

.

In his remark, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo( SAN ) , charged the new judges to be upright and discharge their duties without favour or bias to any parties.

He held that the number of judges in the state which had increased to 70 , 24 of them were sworn in during the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in fulfilment of the THEMES agenda.

In his Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba thanked the Governor for his support on the appointment of the new judges praying that God would continue to grant him the knowledge and wisdom to lead in this turbulent time while urging the judges to be proactive in performing their dutie

The names of the newly sworn in Judges: Justice Olubusola Adeyemi Okunuga, Justice Adenrera Olayinka Adeyemi, Justice Olufolake Olufolasade Oshin, Justice Oluwatoyin Atinuke Odusanya, Justice Olumuyiwa Oluseun Martin’s and Justice Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye- Nwachukwu.

Justice Babatunde Oladapo Kalaro, Justice Omolade Jadesola Awope, Justice Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu, Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya, Justice Mujibat Iyabode Oshodi, Justice Ismail Olalekan Ijelu, Justice Mosunmola Muyibat Balogun and Justice Mathias Oluwole Dawodu were also part of the newly sworn in judges.