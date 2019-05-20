Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Government has credited the academic success recorded by two school pupils in the state to the quality of teachers available in public schools in the state.

Recalled that two pupils of Meiran Community High School, Alimosho, Lagos, John Utazi in SS11 emerged national winner of the 2019 JETS competition and Franklin Ezeunala, in SS111 scored the highest mark in the just-released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 347.

The Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District 1, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufolayimika Ayandele made the observation when she visited Meiran Community High School, Lagos to congratulate the two pupils and also appreciate the school teachers for their contributions to the academic feat.

She said: “I came to celebrate with Meiran Community High School on the performance of two your students, Franklin and John. Their academic feat is as a result of their teachers contributions. It is also an indication of the quality of teachers we have in public schools in the Lagos State.

“On behalf of the state government, I commend the dedication of teachers in this school and for producing the highest UTME scorer and JETS national champion. Public school teachers in the state are qualified and good teachers. It is evident in the results they are churning out.”

The principal, Mrs. Akano Adefolake said the results of the SS111 in WASSCE improved from 14 per cent to 52 per cent and promised that the results of the May/June 2019 WASSCE will be better. She attributed the academic success recorded to inputs of the teachers and pressure from the Tutor General.

She explained that the school has produced champions such as the One Day Governor 2012, highest scorer in UTME 2019, JETS national champion 2019, winner of NNPC national competition to represent Lagos and first position in the South West Zone 2018 and several other awards.

Franklin and his mother, Mrs. Chinelo Ezeunala, appreciated the efforts of the school teachers and commended the Lagos State Government for the provision of quality education to both indigenes and non indigenes students.

John and his mother, Mrs. Anastasia Utazi, acknowledged the support of Lagos State Government for the opportunity given to her son to represent the state and also emerge the JETS national champion in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics teachers of Franklin and John, Mr. Godwin Aja, Mrs. Lydia Chilaka and Mrs. Ogundiran Omolara, acknowledged the leadership role of the principal and predicted that Franklin and John will go places if both continue with their performance.