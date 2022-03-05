By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to probe the organisers of the party where gallons filled with petroleum products were distributed as souvenirs to guests in the state.

It said that the actions of the organisers of the party were against the state safety guidelines and that everyone responsible for the actions would be prosecuted as stipulated in the laws.

As gathered, the party where the petroleum products were distributed in Lagos to guests was organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Ogbulu, as the Erelu Okin by an Ogun State monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Commissioner, Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that the government has directed the Lagos Safety Commission to investigate the use of fuel as souvenirs at the party.

Omotoso, who expressed the government’s displeasure over the actions, described the act as a reprehensible action and stressed that everyone involved would be made to account for it.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an Event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided”.