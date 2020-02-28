The Lagos State government is said to have commenced a manhunt for all those who possibly had contact with the Italian who arrived Lagos and later tested positive for coronavirus. The said man is already in an isolation facility where he is being treated at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has disclosed that the government is searching for all the contacts of the patient.

He said: “Please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly.”

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.

“We wish to assure all Lagosians and Nigerians that we have been strengthening our preparedness since the first confirmation of cases in China. We will use all the resources made available by the State and the Federal Government to respond to this case”.

The Italian was said to have arrived the country on February 25 from Milan, Italy on a business visit.

“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” Abayomi said.