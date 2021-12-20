By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has allayed the fears of residents of the Opebi-Ojota axis that the proposed road and bridge to link the two areas will affect their properties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured residents that their properties are safe while unveiling a network of nine roads with bridge within Soluyi Community in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The governor disclosed that the Opebi-Ojota link road and bridge would be flagged off in January 2022. ‘We are going to flag-off the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge in January. We have awarded the job to Julius Berger and I want to assure you that no house would be demolished,’ the governor stated.

‘The Right of Way for that road and the link bridge does not have any demolition. It is a swamp and we are going to be doing a bridge. The road and bridge will ease movement from Ikeja to Opebi and Ojota.’

The new network of roads commissioned by the governor includes Aderemi Akeju Street, Okun Street, Femi Kufo Street, Brown Street, Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu Street, Yetunde Street, Anipole Street and Sosanya Street all in Soluyi Community.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address at the commissioning congratulated members of the community and urged them to take full ownership of the roads which is a total of 2840 metres combined with the bridge.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He said the roads would enhance the connectivity of the communities and promised to provide more social amenities in order to make life easier for the residents.

The governor urged residents of the state to be vigilant especially during the festive season

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the delivery of the nine roads and bridge had helped in changing the narrative on issues gridlocks and environmental challenges in the areas.

‘For us, the driving force behind this is to ensure connectivity and reduce the burden and pressure on major arterial roads that link to an integrated intermodal transport system which in turn opens up the local economy.

‘It should be noted that prior to the project inception, the only access in and out of Soluyi Community, Gbagada was via the ever-busy Ayodele Okeowo Road abutting Deeper Christian Life Bible Church.

‘The attendant traffic gridlock arising from high vehicular volume during peak periods necessitated the provision of an alternative route to ameliorate the discomfort, residents around the area experience while also addressing environmental challenges, particularly flooding due to inadequate drainage system,’ she said.