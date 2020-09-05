Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended the Executive Secretary of the State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun, over his imposition of a five per cent tax on digital platforms including Netflix and Iroko TV.

Balogun’s suspension was disclosed in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

In the statement, the government denied levying the tax explaining that the embattled executive secretary acted alone without the state government authorization.

The statement reads: ‘There is no levy on audio and visual contents of all physical and digital platforms in Lagos State. The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a five per cent levy.

‘The government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media. The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.’