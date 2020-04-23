The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday announced two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total confirmed deaths in the state to 18.

Abayomi, through his verified Twitter account, said that the deaths occurred on April 22.

He, however, didn’t give further details of the sex, age, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

According to him, the state on the same day recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 512.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 512 confirmed cases, 377 are active, while 107 had been discharged, two had been evacuated, with eight transferred to Ogun.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 25, 000 COVID-19 cases were reported on the African continent, with over 6,700 associated recoveries and 1,200 deaths. (NAN)