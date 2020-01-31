The Lagos State Government says it has approved free Health Insurance Scheme for its retirees above 60 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs M.A. Eko and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said that the Communion’s Director General, Mrs Folashade Onanuga, announced this during the presentation of the 71st batch Retirement Bond Certificate.

Onanuga said that the implementation of the scheme took immediate effect, as the beneficiaries would be enrolled, and the premium paid by the government. She said that the beneficiaries would enjoy the services in all primary healthcare centres, as well as general and private hospitals within the state .

The Director-General thanked the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for approving a pension bail of N13 billion in the 2020 budget.

She said that the state government had also increased the Redemption funding rate from five to 10 per cent of the total emolument of active workers.

Onanuga said that the state government released N 1.92 billion for the payment of Accrued Pension Rights to 444 retirees of the state’s public service during the 71st batch Retirement Bond Certificates presentation.

She said that the amount paid and number of beneficiaries recorded represented the highest figure so far in the payment of accrued pension rights.

According to her, the state government from inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme has complied with the financial obligation demanded by the scheme.

She emphasised that this related to monthly funding of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of employees and payment of death benefits to employees that died in active service.

“I am optimistic that the monthly payment of entitlement to retirees will continue in the state and the issue of retirees waiting for months before being paid will soon be a thing of the past,” Onanuga said.

The director general advised the retirees to be prudent in spending and conscious of their health status to deal with different ailments that accompany old age, so that they can live healthy long lives.

Also, Mr Emeka Nwagunor of the Lagos State Health Management Agency explained that the beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme would enjoy 100 per cent health care on treatment of some health challenges.

Nwagunor confirmed that the scheme would cover certain categories of surgery, including hernia, at government-owned health facilities in the state, as well as designated private hospitals.

He said the scheme also covered high blood pressure, arthritis, typhoid, malaria and x-ray for hands and legs.

Nwagunor urged the retirees to always visit the nearest hospital to them to reduce stress and transportation expenses.

Responding , Mrs Abike Olubanido, on behalf of the retirees, thanked the governor for approving the free health care service, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“We appreciate Gov. Sanwo-Olu for having the love and interest of the Lagos State retirees at heart and also the Head and Management of LASPEC on the diligent manner they discharge their duties to retirees,”she said. (NAN)