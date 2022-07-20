The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has sealed two illegal shopping complexes being constructed by recalcitrant developers at the popular Alade Market, Ikeja and on the Lekki Epe Expressway.

A statement on Wednesday by Mrs Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, Director, Public Affairs LASPPPA, said General Manager of the authourity, Mr Kehinde Osinaike, led the Enforcement Team of the Authority on the exercise on Tuesday.

Emdin-Umeh said the enforcement exercise was extended beyond Ikeja to Lekki, Ogudu and Agboyi-Ketu areas of the state.

She said that erring developers and property owners who flouted earlier notices served on them were sanctioned.

The director said during the routine enforcement on illegal developments, Osinaike decried disregard for the state’s Physical Planning Laws, especially among building developers.

The General Manager, according to her, said the crack down within Alade Market, Ikeja, became necessary because the developer failed to regularise the ongoing construction by obtaining necessary permits and building approvals.

“Despite having sealed-off this property about three times in the past due to lack of Planning Permit, the developer repeatedly broke government seal and continued construction in flagrant disregard to the Physical Planning Laws of the state,” he said.

Osinaike said the agency discovered that the same developer handling the Alade Market project was also in charge of another unapproved construction called Triangle Mall at Osapa London on Lekki Epe Expressway.

The General Manager said the developer refused to obey all contravention notices served by the authourity to stop the ongoing illegal construction works at the Triangle Mall.

He said that LASPPPA would not relent on its responsibility of ensuring that structures were built in tandem with Physical Planning Permit Laws to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of Lagos residents.

The General Manager said the authority would continually enforce laws and ensure compliance with approved building plans. (NAN)