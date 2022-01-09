By Chinelo Obogo

In an effort to increase the number of vaccinated residents, the Lagos State Government has partnership with The Doctors television talk show to launch COVID-19 mobile vaccination campaign initiative.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Executive Producer, ‘The Doctors’, a TV health programme, Dr. Adedayo Osholowu, said the partnership would further drive up the rate of vaccination in the state in line with the World Health Organisation’s goal of 70 percent by April 2022.

“We realised that with the Federal Government taking delivery of 40 million COVID-19 vaccines and only 7.7 million, which is two percent of our population are vaccinated, shows that more people need to get vaccinated that is why we have decided to take it to strategic locations,” he said.

The Managing Director of Lagos Bus Services Limited, Mr. Idowu Oguntona, said the newly acquired hospitality bus would be deployed in strategic locations across the state.

He adds that all these were the efforts of the current administration of the Lagos state government led by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, the hope is that they can increase the acceptance rate of vaccination.

“This effort is targeted at taking the vaccines to the people since we have the platform and the buses that we can make available to drive the campaign. We believe with their expertise they can meet people and get them vaccinated to take the stress from people; wherever you are the bus will reach you as they provide the vaccination and if there are questions they are going to provide information, ” he stated.

Similarly, the MD of Landmark Group Hospitality, Mr. Paul Onwuanibe, noted that the partnership is coming at the right time as everybody needs to be more conscious of the COVID-19.