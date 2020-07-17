Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Government has described as fake the news making rounds on social media about COVID-19 job vacancy. The government in a statement on Friday urged Lagosians to disregard the fake COVID-19 job vacancy advert.

The statement signed by the director public affairs, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo reads: “The attention of an advert making rounds especially on social media about job vacancies at COVID-19 Lagos Isolation Centres has been drawn to us.

We wish to categorically state that this vacancy advert did not emanate from the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Health or the COVID-19 Lagos Incident Command System.

“We believe this is the work of fraudsters and mischief makers who are bent on exploting the COVID-19 pandemic situation to swindle unsuspecting citizens who are willing to volunteer in the war against the global pandemic of their hard earned resources.

“Citizens are therefore advised to disregard this job vacancy advert in its entirety and rely only on official communication channels of the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health for news and information on COVID-19 Lagos Response.”

“We are also currently investigating the source of the unsolicited advert and we assure citizens that the Lagos State Government will do all in its power to apprehend the authors and bring them to book.

“Citizens are encouraged to desist from sharing any suspicious or unverified news or information on COVID-19 Lagos and bring same to the notice of the state government for necessary action.”