The management of Starfield College, Iju-Fagba, Lagos on Monday debunked the insinuations that the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Alausa shut down the school, describing it as fake news.

The statement by the school management said it attention was drawn to a fake and defamatory message circulating on social media purportedly claimed to have been written by Lagos State Government against the school.

Director of Studies, Starfield College, Mr. Chris Eigbe described the alleged closure as fake news and handiwork of those not happy with the academic progress and development made by the college.

He said the fake news is part of what the Federal Government has been speaking against under the present administration. It reads:” Please note that we have commenced investigation immediately and the full wrath of the law will be brought against those behind the fake news.

“We write to advise that parents and wards desist from spreading this fake news to avoid being implicated”.

He explained that no state government officials visited the school, stressing, “This is not true. It did not come from Lagos State. We suspect it is from a parent not happy for reason best known to him or her”

Eigbe told The Education Report that the college met the COVID -19 guidelines before it was opened on Tuesday, August 4. The educationist said the school has been fumigated, social distancing observed in the classrooms by SS3 students and staff, provision of wash hand basins near the entrance and at strategic places as well as sanitizers.

“The classrooms have been arranged to comply with social distancing because coronavirus is not fake, it is a threat to our social life. No SS3 student and staff will be allowed into the premises without their facemask, “ Eigbe stated.