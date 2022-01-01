By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Government has announced that public and private schools in state would resume for the 2nd term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

In a statement released by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said pupils are expected back in school, as academic activities will start same day. But the resumption announcement is generating ripples among private schools operators, who had fixed Monday, January 10 for return of pupils to schools. The private school operators are in a dilemma because most parents and pupils were informed via the report card WhatsApp messages that school will resume on January 10.

The director-general wished the students and teachers happy resumption while enjoining school owners and teachers to enforce strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She informed school heads and teachers that the mid-term break for 2nd term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday, April 8th 2022.

Seriki-Ayeni, who enjoined boarding students to resume on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in preparation for academic activities said that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning process in schools. The resumption announcement by the state government has caught many private school owners off guard because their preparation is towards January 10 and will be forced to make new plan to receive the teachers and pupils in the schools on Tuesday, January 4.

Some private school owners said most of their pupils and teachers that travelled for the Christmas and New Year break, wouldn’t be back before the state government’s January 4 resumption date. The private school owners said pupils and parents were informed that academic activities would commence Monday, January 10 and were confused by the new January 4 date.