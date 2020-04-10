Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Government has discharged seven more patients, three females and four males who have recovered fully from the pandemic Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, expressed delight at the development, noting that the patients have recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively.

According to him, the discharged patients brought to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba

“While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of the Social Distancing Principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

“Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from our health experts. Together a Greater Lagos free from diseases is possible”, the, governor assured.