The Lagos State Government has presented a cheque of five million Naira to the family of the late Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) official, Moshood Ayeni, who died during active service on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Ayeni died durng an attack which was occassioned largely by the activities of illegal and defiant hawkers in the state.

Speaking at the presentation, which held at the Command Centre, Bolade, Oshodi, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Olawale Musa represented by Akinrinmade Morakinyo; Director, Special Service, in the Office, said that the presentation was in line with the philosophy of the present administration.

Musa therefore admonished the beneficiaries to effectively and judiciously utilize the money in a way which will gladden the heart of their late benefactor, by catering for the family left behind.

In her own remarks, the KAI Marshal, Akinpelu Gbemisola, a retired commissioner of police, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for consistently compensating beneficiaries (next of kins) of civil servants that passed away in active service.

The KAI marshal explained that the late official who paid the supreme price had further encouraged the agency to rid the state of hawkers, street trading and other environmental nuisances which she noted have constituted a menace to the security and well-being of motorists and road users in Lagos.

She affirmed that violent individuals will not be spared in the exercise of the agency’s mandate to rid Lagos of street trading, adding that this kind gesture from the governor will go a long way to alleviate the suffering as well as support the deceased’s families.