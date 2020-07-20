The newly-unveiled Dangote “Bag of Goodies 2” Consumer Promo has been described as a vital private sector intervention that would greatly reduce the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on users of Dangote Cement and Nigerians in general.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr. Abiola Bashir Are, who disclosed this at the media unveiling of Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2 in Lagos recently, commended the manufacturing giant for investing in the lives of its consumers. According to him, the decision by the company to make 1,000 consumers millionaires is a testament that the company has the interest of the consumers at heart. He stated: “A million naira is a big deal to most people in Nigeria now. We are here to validate the promo. It was done before during Season 1 and I believe that Dangote is doing it again. The promo is important especially in this time of global COVID-19 pandemic. Psychologically, these are things that give people hope. We are here to support the promotion. The purpose of the Lagos State Lottery Board is to support businesses, especially when it comes to promotion of products and services…”