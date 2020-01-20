The vehicles and motorbikes presented to the combined Traffic Enforcement Team recently by the Lagos State Government was meant to enhance the group’s capability to carry out its enforcement operations regarding the unlocking of traffic gridlocks in the metropolis.

This was disclosed at the handover ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja, by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who assured that more enforcement equipment (vehicles and motorbikes) would be deployed by government to enhance efficiency in traffic control in the metropolis.

In line with the executive order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu on efficient traffic management in May last year, the Lagos State Government through the Transport Commissioner, last week, handed over 10 brand new vehicles and 26 motorbikes to the Traffic Enforcement Team to carry out their enforcement operations.

Oladeinde stated that the combined Team approach comprising of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corp (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Nigerian Police Force and OPMESA, was put together to tackle gridlocks and provide a holistic solution to the problem.

He further stated that the traffic management would not stop at enforcement, but extend to other areas, such as reconfiguration and rehabilitation of road infrastructure, including the on-going junction improvement at critical areas, in order to enhance flow of traffic.

Lauding the governor for his consistent and unrelenting support and drive towards combating traffic congestion in the metropolis, Oladeinde assured that his ministry would work round the clock to ensure that the vision for an efficient traffic management and transportation system, is achieved in record time.

Also Speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, expressed gratitude of the Ministry and the traffic enforcement agencies, including Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), LNSC, LAGESC, Nigerian Police Force and OPMESA, adding that the equipment would be well utilized for the purpose of their purchase.

Fayinka stated that capable and responsible officers have been carefully selected from all the enforcement agencies to ensure that the desired output, which traffic free flow is achieved is, adding that with this development, there would be traffic improvement in the metropolis in the next few weeks.

The General Manager LASTMA , Mr. Olajide Oduyoye charged Officials of the Traffic Enforcement Teams touphold the confidence reposed in them by the State Government byhandling the vehicles responsibly as their proper use would attract more equipment for their operations.