Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, has frowned at the conversion of industrial estates for religious and recreational uses, describing it illegal.

Salako explained that industrial premises were primarily designated for economic and productive activities expected to provide employment opportunities and grow the economy of the state.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has noticed with dismay the continuous illegal conversion and use of industrial premises for other uses including places of worship, event centres and other non-complementary uses,” he Salako.

Warning perpetrators of the act, the commissioner added: “The general public is hereby informed that all non-complementary facilities such as places of worship and social related activities are not permissible within industrial estates in the state in consonance with the operative development plans and relevant sections of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit and Building Control Regulations (2019).”