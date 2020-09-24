The Lagos State Government ordered the stoppage of construction of illegal buildings within the old Federal Secretariat premises in Ikoyi.

In a statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, on Thursday, the Commissioner, Dr Idris Salako, who gave the order, also sealed off the premises, where unapproved constructions were ongoing.

Salako said the ministry moved into action to correct the infractions based on a report of the ministry’s monitoring team.

He also directed the sealing of seven other buildings in different parts of Ikoyi, including illegal construction at the Obed’s Court, on Lugard Avenue, for non-compliance with the physical planning laws.

The commissioner said more stringent actions would be taken against the illegal construction of the Obed’s Court as it was done in contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019.

“The promoters of the Obed Court on Lugard Avenue have committed all known infractions of the Physical Planning laws of Lagos State, including erecting building without Planning Permit, creating over density and violating the adequate air space requirement for buildings among others,’’ he said.

He said that the developer would be held liable for the illegal construction as well as the repeated breaking of government Seals on the building.

“It is high time that property owners and developers came to terms with the fact that no physical development would be allowed to go on without recourse to the Lagos State Government for Physical Planning purposes,’’ he said. (NAN)