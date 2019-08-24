Tunde Thomas

Awori traditional rulers in Lagos State have decried what they see as marginalisation of Aworis by successive administrations in the state in the last 20 years. While calling on the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the leadership of APC in the state to take urgent steps to redress the situation, the monarchs speaking through the Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Tijani Akinloye, said they are not happy with the way Aworis are being treated in Lagos State. Citing the composition of the new Lagos State Executive Council as an example, Oba Akinloye said it was unfair that Aworis were only given two slots whereas the Aworis were not only the original settlers in Lagos but also have a very large population spread across the state.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet is another instance of marginalisation of Aworis in Lagos State. “In a cabinet of 25 commissioners, and several special advisers, Aworis were given only two slots, and Aworis are the original settlers in Lagos,” he said. “Not only that, the Aworis occupies 17 out of the 20 local governments in Lagos State, and 26 out of the 37 LCDAs in the state. Aworis have sons and daughters who are eminently qualified to serve as commissioners, and special advisers, so we are baffled that Aworis were only given two slots in the governor’s cabinet. Aworis deserve more than this. We are not happy at the way Aworis are being treated.’’