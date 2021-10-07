The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all construction works in the Palmgroove Estate, pending the resolution of complaints emanating from a recent review of the Approval Order of the estate.

This is contained in statement on Thursday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. Sanusi said the Commissioner for Physical Panning amd Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako gave the order during a meeting in Alausa with stakeholders from the estate.

Salako said that review of the Approval Order, which was at the instance of members of the estate, was concluded in December 2020.

He explained that the review was necessary to accommodate growth and development in the estate which had retained its low density features since early 1950s.

He expressed concern that “pre-emptive activities of developers who took advantage of the unfolding review to indiscriminately increase density in the estate, had occasioned complaints and fears about the new Approval Order”.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Physical Planning, Dr Olajide Babatunde urged property owners in Palmgroove Estate to embrace the review crucial to the development of the estate.

”It is an unavoidable response to the dynamics of societal growth,” Babtunde said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development Mrs Abiola Kosegbe assured that the ministry would take critical look at all claims and resolve complaints in the interest of all stakeholders. (NAN)