By Henry Uche [email protected]

In demonstration empathy and gratitude to its senior citizens, the Lagos State Government has paid N1.5 billion ((One Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira) only as accrued pensions rights of 482 retirees for the month of May. The commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, revealed this recently at the 94th Retirement Bond Certificate presentation to retirees of the Lagos State Public Service organised by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) in Lagos.

Mrs. Ponnle affirmed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been consistent in paying entitlement to pensioners and has committed to sustain payment of retirees’ benefits.

She said; “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been a consistent high flyer in the pension industry with over N40.5billion paid to 10,862 retirees in the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other Parastatals of the state government from May 2019 till date.”

“His vision is to have a dynamic, efficient and effective workforce to pilot the agenda of a ‘Greater Lagos’. The safe retirement and welfare of our officers is a major priority in actualising this goal.”

The commissioner advised retirees to learn about the different options for investing the funds in their retirement accounts, urging them to seek competent and reliable sources on matters concerning pensions.

“Do not hesitate to contact LASPEC or even the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions for questions or clarifications regarding the modalities surrounding your retirement benefit matters, we are here for you.”

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment Training and Pension, Dr. Biodun Onayele, expressed delight at the pace of the government regarding matters bordering on pensions. “The Lagos State Government has been working round the clock to ensure that all backlogs are cleared before the end of the current administration. This is to ensure that these retirees are not denied what is due to them.” That is why Lagos State has been tagged a friendly pensioner’s state awarded the governor.”

For his part, the Director General of LASPEC, Babalola Obilana, appreciated Sanwo-Olu’s effort towards the success of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

He said, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has continuously prioritised the funding of the Redemption Fund Accounts to ensure retirees access their retirement benefits as soon as possible. The goal of the present administration is that every worker once disengaged from the Public Service receives his/her pension entitlements.”

He also thanked the Governor for his continuous support towards pensioner’s welfare stating that this feat has greatly reassured public servants that the government has placed them as top priority on his agenda.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has been consistent in the payment of retiree’s accrued pension’s right against all odds and he has ensured that before the end of his administration, Lagos State will expend retirees’ dues to them promptly.”

Obilana charged retirees to stay away from scrupulous associations affiliating themselves with the state government to fast track their pension entitlement. Stating that LASPEC is not affiliated with any association and will not ask for a fee. He urged retirees to walk into the LASPEC office to make enquiries and they will be attended to.

“Pensioners must be wary of imposters who claim they are working for Lagos State government. We must not be deceived. We have transparent way of processing pensioners’ entitlements. The times are hard, so we must avoid falling prey to fake affiliates,” he added.

