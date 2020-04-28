Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring flattening of the curve of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement made available on Tuesday by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mr Kunle Adeshina.

The ministry received donations of chemicals from some organisations to disinfect more areas in the state against community transmission of COVID -19.

Bello who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs Aderonke Odeneye, also flagged off the fumigation and disinfecting exercise at the Alausa Secretariat with the deployment of trucks and sprinklers across the state.

The chemicals which were used to disinfect major bus stops, overhead bridges, were donated by Reckitt Benckiser, producers of JIK bleach, Medlog Logistics Ltd. and GMT Ltd.

The deployment of the sprinkler and trucks was made possible with the support of Julius Berger Plc.

According to him, the disinfecting exercise is a continuous one, which will also be complemented by more public-spirited organisations.

He said the areas touched by the team made up of officials of the ministry included, all bus stops and overhead bridges on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, down to the Toll point and the Ajah Roundabout.

Bello, however, said that the exercise also reached the Agege Motor Road down to Mangoro, Cement, Ile Zik bus stop and the Ikorodu axis starting from Ketu through to Mile 12, Owode Onirin and down to Ajegunle and Ikorodu roundabout. (NAN).