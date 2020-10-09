The Lagos State Government says it is committed to continuous training and retraining of Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators for effective transformation of waste management in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), made this assertion on Friday in Lagos.

Odumboni said to this end, the state government, had through LAWMA organised a three-day capacity building workshop for the Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators in the state.

He said in a statement that the training was designed to examine ways of improving waste management, through sound administrative and financial control of various PSP outfits.

Odumboni said that the training was meant to further enrich the knowledge of waste management, boost operational capacity and improve the administration of the various PSP outfits.

”We hope that everyone will benefit immensely from the presentations and go home learning something new to improve your businesses,” he said.

Odumboni also said that the authority would continue to work for improved operational efficiency of the PSP operators, through the provision of a business-friendly environment.

However, Mr David Oriyomi, Chairman, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was a train-the-trainer workshop geared toward good customer relations, health, safety and environment.

Oriyomi said that the training was to also create a value chain for the waste management industry.

He said that the PSP operators were working in synergy with LAWMA to ensure that the environment was kept healthy for the residents.

”In December 2019, we trained our evacuators about how to handle waste and the need for them to observe proper sanitary practices.

”Sometimes, you move along the road you see moving trucks and you see our boys sitting on them. We don’t want such act, they have to be civil.

”The corporate nature of that business must come forth; we must not be seen as glorified cart pushers, we must be seen as professionals,” Oriyomi said.

He commended the gesture of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for giving out 6,000 uniforms for distribution among the PSP workers. (NAN)