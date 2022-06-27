By Moses Akaigwe

Umbrella unions in the transport sector in Lagos have been enjoined to always cooperate with the state government in view of the inherent mutually beneficial advantage of achieving set goals.

Commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, gave the advice when the leadership of Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUM) paid him a courtesy visit.

NARTO and MWUM are unions that collaborate on sea and dry port terminal trucking activities across the country.

Oladeinde, who noted that the state government is not unaware of the challenges faced in the sector added that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration is going the whole haul in ensuring ease of doing business in the sector.

While commending the Lagos State Government on the roles played in reducing the spate of extortion drastically at the ports, the Executive Secretary of NARTO, Aloga Ogbogo, expressed the displeasure of the unions on the activities of miscreants at the ports.

Ogbogo lamented that the menace of the miscreants hinders the smooth operations of the truckers at the ports.

Allaying the worries, the Transport Commissioner disclosed that the state government has been working with the Truck Transit Park (TTP) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease all encumbrances affecting smooth run of the ports. He added that relentless efforts are being made towards an improved E-Call Up System.