Executive Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul Hammed Dullar, has restated his commitment to hard work, transparency and accountability in his service to the council area.

This is as he has reassured residents that the extension of Somolu General Hospital was still on course and the project would be completed in according to schedule, in the first quarter of the year.

He made this statement in response to a recent letter from the Office of the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), which called on the council boss to address the community on the state of the proposed extension of Somolu General Hospital.

According to the letter signed by HURMA executive director, Buna Olaitan Isiak, “the silence of the council boss has created a vacuum for many rumours flying around.”

The letter said in part: “Some community members are saying the money released for the hospital extension project has been diverted for other projects.”

In response, the local government chairman issued a statement signed by the supervisor for health, Ladi Omifare, who visited the human rights office, saying: “His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, is a man of integrity and has promised to see to the starting and completion of the Somolu General Hospital project and work will certainly commence in the new year, on or before March 2023, with no selfish interest.”