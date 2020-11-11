Bolaji Okunola

Lagos gridlock on Tuesday, prevented the duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu from arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Benin City as early scheduled.

Chukwueze and Onuachu were unable to jet straight to the team camp due to their role at the NFF signing of a partnership with GAC Motors in Lagos.

A reliable source at the event disclosed that the players were stuck in traffic while trying to find their way out of Lagos.

“Chukwueze, Onuachu will certainly arrive late in camp. Both players actually experienced terrible hold up on their way out of the Lagos Island area yesterday afternoon,” the source disclosed.

Daily Sun Sports also gathered that the players were scheduled to join the first flight from Lagos to Benin today.