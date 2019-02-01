Hoodlums, yesterday, attacked the campaign team of the Lagos State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje.

The attack, which left some members of his entourage with minor injuries took place after he visited the palace of the Oniba of Iba, Oba Goriola Oseni in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

Agbaje was also denied use of the Ojo Town Hall which PDP leaders had earlier booked for their council’s series of town hall meetings with the party’s governorship candidate across the state.

Instead, the PDP candidate shifted the event to the sidewalk of the ever-busy Olojo Drive, in the council, where he hosted hundreds of supporters, under the watchful eyes of the police.

“We said we wanted to hold this event inside the local government hall, a facility that belongs to all of us. We paid for the hall, but they refused us the use,” Agbaje said.

However, he said the deprivation had turned into a blessing in disguise, as the event had attracted a larger crowd than originally anticipated.

Agbaje, who had on his way to the palace stopped to exchange pleasantries with All Progressives Congress (APC) members returning from a meeting in the area, lamented the growing intolerance of the ruling party against opposition party and supporters.

He said: “Elections are about choice; it is about democracy. There is so much intolerance on the part of the ruling party.”

Earlier, about a dozen vehicles in Agbaje’s convoy were attacked and damaged, including a Toyota Coaster bus that had its rear glass broken, while a Toyota Hummer bus had a side glass broken.

Although Agbaje escaped unhurt, several of his supporters sustained various degrees of injury and were left bleeding after some ruffians, believed to be loyal to the ruling party, gave the PDP team a hot chase with guns, knives, machetes and other weapons.

They first launched their attack after Agbaje and his team paid a courtesy visit to Oba Oseni.

However, the situation was brought under control by the police who shot into the air.

Those injured included Tunde Lawal, Toheeb Alamu, Dayo Sofola and Segun Moyo, who were stabbed.