Doris Obinna

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso who disclosed this in a statement said the Commissioner is doing well and is without symptoms.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.”

He said, “Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. However, he is doing well with no symptoms.

“Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”

The Director, Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo who also confirmed the positive COVID-19 status of the Commissioner said, “he is doing good and it is not serious. Our prayers are with as we wish him well.”