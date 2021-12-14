reports that this is according to a notice released on Tuesday, signed by the Chief Registrar of the Lagos High Court, Mrs Olubusola Okunuga.

The notice stated that the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba had approved the vacation dates in accordance with Order 49 Rules 4(C) and 5 of the High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

“Arrangements for dealing with urgent cases during the Christmas vacation are that each judge will deal with all urgent applications already assigned to him/her.

“Any urgent application, the substantive cause of which has not already been assigned, will be dealt with by the judge to whom the application is specifically assigned,” the notice stated.

According to the notice, notwithstanding Order 49 Rule 4 of the High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, any matter can be heard by a judge during the period of the vacation where such a cause is urgent.

The notice, however, emphasised that such matters must comply with the conditions set out in Order 49 Rule 5 of the High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019. (NAN)

