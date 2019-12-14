Former Minister of State, Defence, Chief Demola Rasaq Seriki, may cut the perfect picture of a very taciturn man, but he sure knows how to enjoy himself. The ever- bubbling Lagos politician is one of the most outgoing big boys in town. His personality has always elicited the attention of the public, not because his political activity is of much impact, but mainly, on account of his marital lifestyle. Seriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos, is married to three women —Remi, Wosilat and Solape. Of all the three, Wosilat, the mother of two of his children, is the most prominent. She is the kid sister of billionaire businessman Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya. This made the former minister closer to the Okoya clan.

On Saturday, November 30, he clocked the diamond age of 60. Asides a minor prayer and thanksgiving alongside celebratory advertisements on some national newspapers, no drum was rolled. However, on Sunday, the crème of Lagos high society were at their best as Seriki was hosted to a lavish 60th birthday shindig at his in-law and industrialist, Okoya’s palatial mansion in Ajah, Lagos. At the party held inside the banquet of the sprawling Okoya’s Oluwa Ni Nshola Estate were Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Lagos Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who joined hundreds of other society and business luminaries to felicitate with him.

Wosilat, the celebrant’s second wife, was all glammed up for the birthday soiree as a perfect hostess. She also had some of Seriki’s pretty daughters led by Bisola Dejowon to Fareedah and her sister, Halima, around to join her to toast to more life for their dad. With so much to eat and drink, there were various encomiums poured on Seriki. They included a moving one by Governor Sanwo-Olu who recalled their growing-up days in Surulere, Lagos. There were also commentaries from Senator Obanikoro as well as children of the celebrant.

Also sighted at the bash compered by Tee A were Otunba Femi Pedro, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, aviation mogul, Chief Remi Makanjuola, Sir Olu Okeowo and wife, Chief James Ibori and wife, Senami, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Odein Ajumogobia, Wole Arisekola, Musa Danjuma and Madam Joko Oni.