Bunmi Ogunyale

The Lagos State Maiden Multi – Sports tagged “Lagos Sports Summer Camp” will kick off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos for Children between age 9 and 16, on Saturday.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Oluwatoyin Gafaar, the Sports Summer Camp will be an avenue to train students across the Five Division in Lagos State known as IBILE which are Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

The 6-day sporting events holding from 31 August to 5th September 2019 is aimed at exposing the participants to some sports which are; athletics, table-tennis, basketball, taekwondo, judo, swimming, squash and volleyball.

He further disclosed that the idea is to introduce the chosen sports to Students who have shown interest, for them to make use of the opportunity to become future stars not only for Lagos but also for Nigeria.

After the 6-day event, some identified talents will be selected for further Coaching and mentoring.

The camp is borne out of the need to create a conducive environment where kids come together to develop a sense of responsibility as they try new adventures away from home.

He then revealed that His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved that the Sports Summer Camp should be an annual event of the Lagos State Sports Commission.