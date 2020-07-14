There was gloom and agony at Lagos government-owned hospitals, yesterday, as doctors turned their backs on patients following the commencement of a three-day warning strike.

The industrial action was called by the Medical Guild to press for demand that have to do with safety and welfare of medical practitioners.

At most of the centres visited, Daily Sun met distressed patients and family members waiting for doctors that never showed up.

By mid day, some patients on admission were seen being taken out by family and friends to seek seek medical attention in other places, particularly private hospitals.

Although some doctors were around, they declined to attend to patients, in line with the union’s directives.

Not even the pleas and tears from patients could make them change their position.

Chairman of the Guild, told newsmen at a press briefing on Sunday in Lagos that the strike, which would run from Monday, July 13 to 16, would exempts members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

He said that congress of the Guild had on June 27 extended the two weeks ultimatum to the state government, after expiration of its initial 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues.

The guild leader noted that the grace period was given to the government to meet 70 per cent of the doctors’ demands in order to avert the strike.

He, however, said that the Council, after its meeting on July 11, observed that some of the demands were unresolved by the government.

According to him, wage disparity between the Federal and Lagos State doctors is not being given necessary attention by the state government.

Meanwhile, officials of Lagos State government led by commissioners for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle and the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola as well as all the Permanent Secretaries of the ministries yesterday met with the Medical Guild, Association of Resident Doctors to find an end to the ongoing strike by doctors .

The Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo who appreciated the government for convening the meeting outlined the position of the Guild on the various issues which include; Shortage of doctors in the state, Heavy Taxation of Health Workers, Request for Residential Quarters, Entry Point Skipping Policy for Doctors, Hazard Allowance for Health Workers, COVID19 Insurance Cover, Medical Residency Programme, Personal Protection Equipment, Involvement of the Guild in COVID19 Response Committee amongst others.

But the state government said it is disappointment that the Guild continued with their warning strike despite a series of engagements aimed at resolving some of the grievances raised, noting that many issues have already been resolved, whilst unresolved issues are still being deliberated upon.