Olamide Babatunde

Lagos will host the 2019 Badagry Heritage Festival from December 6. The three-day event will involve the local government and the local council development areas (LCDAs) in Badagry division.

The Badagry division, including Badagry, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo, Ajeromi councils and Olorunda, Badagry West, Otto Awori, Iba and Oriade LCDAs, are expected to participate in the age- long festival.

Special Adviser to the state governor on Tourism, Art and Culture, Bonu Solomon Saanu, said the event is aimed at promoting tourism potential in Badagry division for a greater Lagos.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the hosting of Badagry Heritage Festival which has prior to now been included in the state tourism calendar,” he said.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Harnessing Badagry tourism potential for a greater Lagos’. The festival will open with a symposium proposed to hold at the main auditorium, Lagos State University with an art exhibition.

The climax of the festival, Water Regatta at the Badagry Marina will come up while the last day is set aside for family picnic at the same venue.

Badagry council Chairman, Segun Onilude, who is the chief host, said the festival unlike any other will be the first time Badagry division will be coming out to project the peculiarities of communities of each council/LCDA as one.