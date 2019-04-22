The Dodo Mayana Soccerthon tournament, which is a project undertaken by former Super Eagles ace goalkeeper, Peter Rufai is scheduled to hold at the Agege Stadium between 23rd to 27th of April.

At the draw and press briefing held in Lagos recently, the teams for the 2019 Dodo Mayana Soccerthon tournament were drawn into four groups from which some will progress to the knock-out stages en-route the final.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rufai popularly known as Dodo Mayana during his playing days spoke about his objectives for the Dodo Mayana Soccerthon project, which was aimed at providing the platform for talented youths to actualize their dream of making a career in football.

“This project is my way of giving back to the society that produced me. I was made in Nigeria by Nigeria and my football career started from Stationery Stores to the national team, which launched me to international stardom.

“We went round the country scouting young talents for this competition and we were well received. It was an energy and time-sapping exercise, but I’m happy we’ve gotten to the final stage.

“European coaches, scouts, as well as a club president would be on ground during the finals, as well as some of my ex-international colleagues, who will help in selecting the best players, who can hopefully go on to make their football career in Europe.

“I must thank my crew, our sponsors and partners from corporate organisations and government for helping to make this project possible.”